Your mobile bill may rise 12-15% in coming months: Report

The report also predicts that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Limited will see a 0.8-2.0% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q2FY27.

The growth is likely to be driven by factors such as migration from 2G to 4G/5G networks, an increase in postpaid subscriptions, and more days in the quarter under consideration.