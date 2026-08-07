Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is brand's longest-range performance EV
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has expanded its four-door AMG GT range with the addition of a new model, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 53. The latest entry is a more affordable yet less powerful version of the recently launched all-electric four-door AMG GT series. It joins the 55 and 63 variants. The EV comes at a price tag closer to $100,000 and packs an impressive punch with its dual electric motors producing up to 536hp and peak torque of 800Nm.
Performance details
Can go from 0-97km/h in under 4 seconds
The Mercedes-AMG GT53 EV 4-Door can go from 0-97km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 230km/h.
With a WLTP range of up to 809km on a single charge, it is the longest-range option in the lineup.
The car comes with an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables rapid charging capabilities, replenishing its battery from 10-80% in just 11 minutes at a suitable charging station delivering up to 600kW power.
Sound simulation
Unique sound simulation system
The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT53 EV 4-Door also features a unique sound simulation system. It plays back the sound of a turbocharged inline-six engine for an "emotional" experience.
The company used 16 microphones to capture the real engine sounds.
You can turn this system on or off with a button press while enjoying various drive modes from "comfortable and efficient to dynamic and highly emotional."