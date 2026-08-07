Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is brand's longest-range performance EV

The Mercedes-AMG GT53 EV 4-Door can go from 0-97km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 230km/h.

With a WLTP range of up to 809km on a single charge, it is the longest-range option in the lineup.

The car comes with an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables rapid charging capabilities, replenishing its battery from 10-80% in just 11 minutes at a suitable charging station delivering up to 600kW power.