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Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is brand's longest-range performance EV
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is brand's longest-range performance EV
The car comes with an 800-volt electrical architecture

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is brand's longest-range performance EV

By Mudit Dube
Aug 07, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its four-door AMG GT range with the addition of a new model, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 53. The latest entry is a more affordable yet less powerful version of the recently launched all-electric four-door AMG GT series. It joins the 55 and 63 variants. The EV comes at a price tag closer to $100,000 and packs an impressive punch with its dual electric motors producing up to 536hp and peak torque of 800Nm.

Performance details

Can go from 0-97km/h in under 4 seconds

The Mercedes-AMG GT53 EV 4-Door can go from 0-97km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 230km/h.

With a WLTP range of up to 809km on a single charge, it is the longest-range option in the lineup.

The car comes with an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables rapid charging capabilities, replenishing its battery from 10-80% in just 11 minutes at a suitable charging station delivering up to 600kW power.

Sound simulation

Unique sound simulation system

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT53 EV 4-Door also features a unique sound simulation system. It plays back the sound of a turbocharged inline-six engine for an "emotional" experience.

The company used 16 microphones to capture the real engine sounds.

You can turn this system on or off with a button press while enjoying various drive modes from "comfortable and efficient to dynamic and highly emotional."

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