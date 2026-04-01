Mercedes-Benz reintroduces physical buttons and keeps 39.1-inch Hyperscreen in EVs
Mercedes-Benz is set to reintroduce physical buttons for key functions in its new electric vehicles, while still keeping those big digital screens everyone loves.
According to Mathias Geisen, who heads sales and customer experience at Mercedes, drivers have asked for both large displays and some good old hard controls.
The upcoming GLC and C-Class electric vehicles will feature a massive 39.1-inch Hyperscreen with three separate displays: one each for the driver, center console, and passenger.
Mercedes-Benz replaces steering haptics with rollers
Mercedes is also swapping out those touchy haptic pads on the steering wheel for easier-to-use roller controls after hearing customer complaints.
You'll still get a mix of digital features (like customizable wallpapers in the C-Class electric vehicles), but now with more user-friendly buttons where it counts.
Geisen summed it up: This move is about blending high-tech luxury with what real drivers actually want behind the wheel.