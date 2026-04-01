Mercedes-Benz reintroduces physical buttons and keeps 39.1-inch Hyperscreen in EVs Auto Apr 30, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is set to reintroduce physical buttons for key functions in its new electric vehicles, while still keeping those big digital screens everyone loves.

According to Mathias Geisen, who heads sales and customer experience at Mercedes, drivers have asked for both large displays and some good old hard controls.

The upcoming GLC and C-Class electric vehicles will feature a massive 39.1-inch Hyperscreen with three separate displays: one each for the driver, center console, and passenger.