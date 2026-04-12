This 40-year old Mercedes-Benz sedan is now up for grabs
What's the story
A rare find of Mercedes-Benz's 300D Turbo model from 1985 with just 28,968km on the clock has surfaced on Bring a Trailer. The car is in near-showroom condition and comes from the overengineered W123 generation of turbo-diesel Mercs. These models are known for their durability and high odometer readings, but this particular one is just starting its journey.
Engineering excellence
A look at the car
The 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300D Turbo is a prime example of the automaker's engineering prowess. It features a rock-solid build quality, a luxuriously appointed interior, and four-door practicality. The car was priced at $31,940 when new and still feels like a bargain for what it offers. Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-five engine that churns out an unstressed 123hp and 250Nm of torque.
Car features
The vehicle is fitted with Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo
The 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300D Turbo comes with a host of features including power windows, a four-speed automatic transmission, cruise control, sunroof, Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo, and climate control air conditioning. The car also comes with a spare set of wheels fitted with tires from 1985. The auction for this rare vehicle ends on April 15.