The car is in near-showroom condition

This 40-year old Mercedes-Benz sedan is now up for grabs

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Apr 12, 202606:07 pm

What's the story

A rare find of Mercedes-Benz's 300D Turbo model from 1985 with just 28,968km on the clock has surfaced on Bring a Trailer. The car is in near-showroom condition and comes from the overengineered W123 generation of turbo-diesel Mercs. These models are known for their durability and high odometer readings, but this particular one is just starting its journey.