MG Cyberster 'Couture Edition' debuts at ₹87.5L: Check features

The Couture Editions of Cyberster and M9 come in a white base color with contrasting streaks inspired by Gupta's Serpent Infinity motif.

The Cyberster Couture Edition features Serpent Infinity badges on its bonnet and embroidery of the logo on the tonneau cover. It also has orange-colored streaks and gold-finished front/rear MG emblems.

The M9 Couture Edition gets charcoal-colored streaks, a Serpent Infinity badge on its front bumper, and two brooches around the front MG emblem depicting a mythical winged panther.