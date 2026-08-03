MG Cyberster 'Couture Edition' debuts at ₹87.5L: Check features
What's the story
MG Motor India has revealed the 'Couture Editions' of its Cyberster and M9 models, priced at ₹87.49 lakh and ₹84.94 lakh, respectively. Each special edition is limited to just 50 units and features a unique exterior finish designed in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Bookings for these exclusive models started on July 20 and can only be made through the MG Select premium retail network.
Design details
Both models feature unique streaks and Serpent Infinity badges
The Couture Editions of Cyberster and M9 come in a white base color with contrasting streaks inspired by Gupta's Serpent Infinity motif.
The Cyberster Couture Edition features Serpent Infinity badges on its bonnet and embroidery of the logo on the tonneau cover. It also has orange-colored streaks and gold-finished front/rear MG emblems.
The M9 Couture Edition gets charcoal-colored streaks, a Serpent Infinity badge on its front bumper, and two brooches around the front MG emblem depicting a mythical winged panther.
Performance details
The Cyberster offers a range of up to 580km
The interior of the M9 Couture Edition is also unique, with a 'Couture Edition' wordmark on the dashboard.
The Cyberster EV comes with a 77kWh dual-motor AWD powertrain that produces 510hp and 725Nm torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds while offering an MIDC range of up to 580km.
The M9 model features a 90kWh single-motor FWD setup that produces 245hp and 350Nm torque. It offers an MIDC range of 548km.