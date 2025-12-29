MG India expands EV assured buyback program to 5 years

JSW-MG Motor India has expanded its assured buyback program for electric vehicles (EVs) to a five-year period. The new initiative, dubbed the 'Value Promise,' is aimed at alleviating resale worries and boosting consumer confidence in India's growing EV market. The company previously offered a three-year assured buyback scheme but has now extended it to cover periods of up to five years.

Program details How the 'Value Promise' scheme works Under the 'Value Promise' program, MG EV customers can choose a guaranteed resale value at the end of three, four, or five years. The assured buyback value falls between 40% and 60%, giving customers a clearer picture of long-term ownership costs in an industry where depreciation is a major concern. The company also said that this program is independent of loan or finance schemes, making it accessible regardless of how one buys their vehicle.

Customer options Flexibility and eligibility of the program At the end of their chosen tenure, customers have three options: keep the car, return it for a guaranteed buyback value, or upgrade to another MG model. The company has also clarified that commercial and fleet operators can benefit from this extended assured buyback scheme. Commercial owners of MG ZS EVs are eligible under this program for vehicles up to three years old, provided they haven't driven more than 60,000km annually.