MG Majestor breaks cover as India's 1st 'D+ segment' SUV

MG Motor has unveiled its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, in India. The model is being marketed as India's first "D+ segment" offering and is positioned above the Gloster in MG's lineup. The Majestor comes with a powerful 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out an impressive 216hp. It has a premium interior with dual 12.3-inch screens and advanced Level 2 ADAS safety features.

Pricing details MG Shield benefit for early adopters The MG Majestor is a massive 5.04-meter-long SUV with an estimated starting price of ₹39 lakh. The vehicle comes with the MG Shield Benefit for early adopters who pre-reserve it. This includes a comprehensive 5-5-5 Peace of Mind Package with a five-year unlimited kilometer warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five free labor services for worry-free ownership experience. ICICI Bank customers also get an exclusive invite for the ICICI Emeralde Credit Card, priority delivery, and access to exclusive previews.

Engine specifications Powerful twin-turbo diesel engine The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 216hp and a whopping 478.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission only. For off-road enthusiasts, the SUV's 4x4 diesel variants come with a selectable all-wheel-drive system with three dedicated terrain modes: Rock, Sand, and Snow. A lower-spec rear-wheel-drive variant with a single-turbo engine producing 158hp is also in the works.

Design elements Available in Smart, Sharp, and Savvy trims The MG Majestor will be offered in three main trims: Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The top-of-the-line Savvy trim will be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater options. It will come in five color options: Deep Golden, Metal Black, Metal Ash, Warm White, and Pearl White. The bold design of the SUV includes a matrix-inspired grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interior amenities Luxury features and Level 2 ADAS safety suite The MG Majestor's cabin is designed for 'ultimate' luxury with a dual-tone theme, premium leatherette upholstery, and a tech-heavy dashboard featuring twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation. Comfort features include ventilated and heated front seats with massage functions, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium 12-speaker JBL sound system. For safety, the Majestor packs Level 2 ADAS suite as well as six airbags.