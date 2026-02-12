MG Majestor breaks cover as India's 1st 'D+ segment' SUV
What's the story
MG Motor has unveiled its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, in India. The model is being marketed as India's first "D+ segment" offering and is positioned above the Gloster in MG's lineup. The Majestor comes with a powerful 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out an impressive 216hp. It has a premium interior with dual 12.3-inch screens and advanced Level 2 ADAS safety features.
Pricing details
MG Shield benefit for early adopters
The MG Majestor is a massive 5.04-meter-long SUV with an estimated starting price of ₹39 lakh. The vehicle comes with the MG Shield Benefit for early adopters who pre-reserve it. This includes a comprehensive 5-5-5 Peace of Mind Package with a five-year unlimited kilometer warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five free labor services for worry-free ownership experience. ICICI Bank customers also get an exclusive invite for the ICICI Emeralde Credit Card, priority delivery, and access to exclusive previews.
Engine specifications
Powerful twin-turbo diesel engine
The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 216hp and a whopping 478.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission only. For off-road enthusiasts, the SUV's 4x4 diesel variants come with a selectable all-wheel-drive system with three dedicated terrain modes: Rock, Sand, and Snow. A lower-spec rear-wheel-drive variant with a single-turbo engine producing 158hp is also in the works.
Design elements
Available in Smart, Sharp, and Savvy trims
The MG Majestor will be offered in three main trims: Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The top-of-the-line Savvy trim will be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater options. It will come in five color options: Deep Golden, Metal Black, Metal Ash, Warm White, and Pearl White. The bold design of the SUV includes a matrix-inspired grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Interior amenities
Luxury features and Level 2 ADAS safety suite
The MG Majestor's cabin is designed for 'ultimate' luxury with a dual-tone theme, premium leatherette upholstery, and a tech-heavy dashboard featuring twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation. Comfort features include ventilated and heated front seats with massage functions, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium 12-speaker JBL sound system. For safety, the Majestor packs Level 2 ADAS suite as well as six airbags.
Rollout strategy
Expected mileage and rollout plan
Despite being a heavy-duty vehicle, the MG Majestor is expected to deliver a real-world mileage of around 10-12km/l in mixed driving conditions. The brand has announced a strategic rollout plan for its flagship SUV. Although the vehicle has been unveiled and specifications are now public, the actual price announcement and customer interactions are scheduled for the coming months. Test drives are expected to officially begin across dealerships in April 2026 with official sales/deliveries starting from May 2026.