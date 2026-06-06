MG unveils MG 07 flagship electric coupe with Taycan-like styling Auto Jun 06, 2026

MG just dropped the MG 07, its new flagship electric coupe, and it definitely turns heads with a sleek, sporty look that's hard to miss.

The design is low and wide like the Porsche Taycan, with cool touches like flush door handles, C-shaped LED headlights, and an aerodynamic front.

It's got a fastback shape that really stands out from the crowd.