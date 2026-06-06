MG unveils MG 07 flagship electric coupe with Taycan-like styling
MG just dropped the MG 07, its new flagship electric coupe, and it definitely turns heads with a sleek, sporty look that's hard to miss.
The design is low and wide like the Porsche Taycan, with cool touches like flush door handles, C-shaped LED headlights, and an aerodynamic front.
It's got a fastback shape that really stands out from the crowd.
MG 07 adds 800V charging, $22k-$44k
Around back, you'll spot a continuous light strip and panoramic sunroof for extra style points.
The MG 07 comes loaded with modern touches: frameless doors, two-tone wheels with colored brake calipers, plus roof-mounted lidar for semi-autonomous driving.
Built on an advanced 800-volt platform (so charging is quick), it'll offer both electric and plug-in hybrid options.
Expect prices to start around $22,000 for base models and go up to $44,000 for top trims when it launches later this year.