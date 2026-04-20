India's best-selling electric car gets a taxi version
What's the story
MG Motor India has launched a new fleet-only variant of its popular Windsor electric vehicle (EV) called the 'Commute.' The model is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also offering the cost-effective Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) battery rental option with this variant, which will further lower the initial cost for buyers. The Commute variant is approximately ₹61,000 cheaper than the base Excite model.
Specifications
The EV promises a range of 332km per charge
The Windsor Commute comes with a 38kWh battery pack, just like the Excite model. The ARAI-rated range of this variant is also 332km. It takes around seven hours to charge from 10-100% using a 7.4kW AC charger, while a 45kW DC charger can top it up from 20-80% in just about 45 minutes.
Design details
It rides on 17-inch steel wheels
The exterior of the Windsor Commute is similar to that of the Excite model, featuring LED projector headlights, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and flush-fitting door handles. However, instead of alloys, this EV rides on 17-inch steel wheels (without covers). The interior has a black theme with gold accents on some trims and fabric upholstery for seats.
Feature highlights
Here are the interior features on offer
The Windsor Commute comes with a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, manual AC, cruise control, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, power windows, and USB chargers. The rear seats can be reclined for added comfort. For safety, it gets all-four disk brakes, two airbags, hill-hold assist, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and three-point seatbelts. However, it misses out on a central 10.1-inch touchscreen and connected LED DRLs, among other features.