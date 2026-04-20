India's best-selling electric car gets a taxi version

MG Motor India has launched a new fleet-only variant of its popular Windsor electric vehicle (EV) called the 'Commute.' The model is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also offering the cost-effective Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) battery rental option with this variant, which will further lower the initial cost for buyers. The Commute variant is approximately ₹61,000 cheaper than the base Excite model.

Specifications The EV promises a range of 332km per charge The Windsor Commute comes with a 38kWh battery pack, just like the Excite model. The ARAI-rated range of this variant is also 332km. It takes around seven hours to charge from 10-100% using a 7.4kW AC charger, while a 45kW DC charger can top it up from 20-80% in just about 45 minutes.

Design details It rides on 17-inch steel wheels The exterior of the Windsor Commute is similar to that of the Excite model, featuring LED projector headlights, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and flush-fitting door handles. However, instead of alloys, this EV rides on 17-inch steel wheels (without covers). The interior has a black theme with gold accents on some trims and fabric upholstery for seats.

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