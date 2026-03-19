MINI Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India at ₹57.5L

MINI has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India, priced at ₹57.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition pays homage to the original Mini Cooper that clinched victory at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally. The car is available as a full CBU (completely built unit) import and comes with exclusive design elements inspired by its historic predecessor.

Design details The car features '52' decals on the sides The Cooper S Victory Edition features a unique Chili Red paint finish, '52' decals on the sides, and a white roof. A black roof with panoramic sunroof is also an option. The car also sports a white stripe running from the bonnet to the tailgate, twin-ridge roof spoiler, special 18-inch alloys, central exhaust tip and red '1965' decals on tailgate and D-pillars.

Interior highlights The doors feature stickers honoring driver Timo Makinen The interior of the Cooper S Victory Edition is also filled with small tributes to the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally winner. The doors feature stickers honoring driver Timo Makinen and co-driver Paul Easter, who drove the original Cooper to victory at the event. The sills are adorned with '1965 Victory Edition' decals, adding a touch of nostalgia to this modern-day marvel.

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