MINI introduces Cooper Red Line Edition with JCW enhancements
What's the story
MINI has unveiled a new special edition of its popular Cooper model, the Red Line Edition. The car is based on the Cooper S 4 Door and comes with John Cooper Works (JCW) hardware and other enhancements. The automaker is now taking pre-orders for this unique vehicle at a starting price of $43,365.
Design details
The Red Line Edition features a unique Legend Grey Metallic
The Red Line Edition sports a unique Legend Grey Metallic color, usually seen on JCW models. The hue is complemented by red stripes running along the body, giving it a distinct look from regular Cooper models. The car also comes with JCW aerodynamic elements such as front winglets, roof spoiler, rear diffuser, front decals and even a tow strap.
Interior upgrades
The car comes with a JCW steering wheel
The interior of the Red Line Edition is equally impressive, featuring red and black JCW Sport Seats made from MINI's leather-free upholstery. The car also comes with a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters for an enhanced driving experience. However, despite these upgrades, the powertrain remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S 4 Door model.
Performance specs
The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine
The Red Line Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine that delivers 201hp and 300Nm of torque. The car can go from zero to 97km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Despite its sporty looks and features, there are no power upgrades over the standard Cooper S model.