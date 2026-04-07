MINI introduces Cooper Red Line Edition with JCW enhancements

MINI has unveiled a new special edition of its popular Cooper model, the Red Line Edition. The car is based on the Cooper S 4 Door and comes with John Cooper Works (JCW) hardware and other enhancements. The automaker is now taking pre-orders for this unique vehicle at a starting price of $43,365.

Design details The Red Line Edition features a unique Legend Grey Metallic The Red Line Edition sports a unique Legend Grey Metallic color, usually seen on JCW models. The hue is complemented by red stripes running along the body, giving it a distinct look from regular Cooper models. The car also comes with JCW aerodynamic elements such as front winglets, roof spoiler, rear diffuser, front decals and even a tow strap.

Interior upgrades The car comes with a JCW steering wheel The interior of the Red Line Edition is equally impressive, featuring red and black JCW Sport Seats made from MINI's leather-free upholstery. The car also comes with a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters for an enhanced driving experience. However, despite these upgrades, the powertrain remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S 4 Door model.

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