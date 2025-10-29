Mitsubishi's Elevance concept SUV boasts quad-motor hybrid power
What's the story
Mitsubishi has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the Elevance, at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show. The futuristic SUV features a unique combination of four electric motors and a gasoline engine. The design is reminiscent of a camouflaged prototype seen earlier this year, sparking speculation about its potential as a future SUV model or even the return of the Pajero (known as Montero in some markets).
Powertrain details
The SUV features a complex plug-in hybrid setup
The Elevance concept features a complex plug-in hybrid setup with two in-wheel motors at the front and Mitsubishi's dual-motor Active Yaw Control (AYC) at the rear. The combustion engine is touted as a "high-efficiency" internal combustion engine (ICE) that can run on carbon-neutral fuel. However, Mitsubishi has remained tight-lipped about the battery specifications, only describing it as a "large pack." The battery of the Elevance is powerful enough to run a matching trailer, which comes with a kitchen and shower.
Interior features
The SUV offers 3 rows of seats
The Elevance concept comes with three rows of seats but only six passengers can be accommodated in a 2+2+2 layout. The front seats can swivel for added comfort. It also features a triple-display setup across the dashboard, an octagonal steering wheel with an embedded screen, and climate controls via a slim horizontal touch bar. The Elevance concept has a rotary dial between the front seats for switching between driving modes.