Mitsubishi's Elevance concept SUV boasts quad-motor hybrid power

Powertrain details

The Elevance concept features a complex plug-in hybrid setup with two in-wheel motors at the front and Mitsubishi's dual-motor Active Yaw Control (AYC) at the rear. The combustion engine is touted as a "high-efficiency" internal combustion engine (ICE) that can run on carbon-neutral fuel. However, Mitsubishi has remained tight-lipped about the battery specifications, only describing it as a "large pack." The battery of the Elevance is powerful enough to run a matching trailer, which comes with a kitchen and shower.