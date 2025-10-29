Triumph's new Trident 800 is a bigger and better roadster

Triumph has expanded its Trident lineup with the launch of the all-new Trident 800. The latest addition is a middleweight naked roadster that sits above the existing 660 model. Triumph says the new bike is not just a bigger version of its smaller sibling, but has been extensively re-engineered with a re-engineered engine derived from the Tiger Sport 800, revised chassis and advanced electronics.

Specifications The bike gets an 798cc inline-triple engine The Trident 800 is powered by an 798cc inline-triple engine, which is also seen in the Tiger Sport 800. It produces a maximum power of 115hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 84Nm at a peak of 8,500rpm. The bike's overall design stays true to the Trident identity with a sculpted tank, clean tail section and round LED headlamp with a small flyscreen and integrated TFT display.

Engineering details It delivers around 40% more power than the Trident 660 The Trident 800 shares a lot of its engineering with the Tiger Sport 800, which was introduced last year. The bike delivers around 40% more power than the Trident 660, with a stronger midrange and higher-revving top end. It also features a redesigned exhaust that now exits on the right side instead of under the bike.

Suspension features It weighs in at around 198kg The Trident 800 comes with a two-piece stepped seat and a seat height of 810mm. It gets twin 310mm disks with four-piston radial calipers for braking, which is an upgrade from the setup on the Trident 660. The bike weighs in at 198kg, which is slightly heavier than the Street Triple R due to its steel frame design as opposed to aluminium twin-spar used in Street Triple models.