Ducati Panigale V2, V2 S launched in India
Ducati's latest Panigale V2 and V2 S have landed in India, priced at ₹19,11,900 and ₹21,09,900 (ex-showroom).
Both bikes pack a brand-new 890cc V-twin engine and a lighter chassis—making this the lightest Panigale V2 ever.
You also get advanced tech like cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, multiple riding modes, and a quick-shifting six-speed gearbox.
What about the engine and design?
The fresh 890cc engine puts out 120hp at 10,750rpm and 93.3Nm of torque at 8,250rpm—plus it weighs just 54.4kg to keep things agile.
The sportier V2 S gets a single-seat setup with premium Ohlins suspension for sharper handling, while the standard V2 comes with a dual-seat setup, and the V2 S is a single-seater by default (an accessory pillion seat is available for the S).
These bikes are aimed at serious performance enthusiasts
These new Panigales are aimed at riders who want serious performance without going full superbike—think sharp handling, modern tech, and signature Ducati style.
If you're all about innovation and don't mind paying for that iconic badge (and the thrill), these bikes are definitely worth a look.