Ducati Panigale V2, V2 S launched in India

What about the engine and design?

The fresh 890cc engine puts out 120hp at 10,750rpm and 93.3Nm of torque at 8,250rpm—plus it weighs just 54.4kg to keep things agile.

The sportier V2 S gets a single-seat setup with premium Ohlins suspension for sharper handling, while the standard V2 comes with a dual-seat setup, and the V2 S is a single-seater by default (an accessory pillion seat is available for the S).