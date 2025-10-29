2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 debuts with tech, style, warranty
What's the story
MV Agusta has unveiled the 2026 iteration of its popular Brutale 800 motorcycle. The new model features a matte red color scheme, dubbed Rosso Ago Opaco, and comes with a five-year factory warranty as standard. However, the bike still uses the same engine as its predecessor but with improved emission rating. It is priced at €12,600 (approximately ₹12.93 lakh) in Italy.
Technical specifications
The bike meets Euro 5+ emission norms
The 2026 Brutale 800 retains the same 798cc three-cylinder engine as its predecessor, but now meets Euro 5+ emission standards. It delivers a peak output of 113hp at 11,000rpm and torque of up to 85Nm at a lowly 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quickshifter for seamless gear changes.
Ride quality
It features fully adjustable suspension setup
The 2026 Brutale 800 features a fully adjustable suspension system with a 43mm Marzocchi USD fork and Sachs rear monoshock. The braking system includes Brembo M4.32 front calipers that bite on 320mm disks at the front and a 220mm single disk at the rear. This combination ensures top-notch ride quality, stability, and safety for riders.
Tech features
It offers multiple riding modes and electronic aids
The 2026 Brutale 800 comes with an advanced electronics suite controlled by a six-axis IMU. It offers traction control, cornering ABS, and rear-wheel lift mitigation. The bike also provides four riding modes - Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom - accessible via a 5.5-inch TFT display.