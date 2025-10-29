The bike is offered with a 5-year warranty

2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 debuts with tech, style, warranty

MV Agusta has unveiled the 2026 iteration of its popular Brutale 800 motorcycle. The new model features a matte red color scheme, dubbed Rosso Ago Opaco, and comes with a five-year factory warranty as standard. However, the bike still uses the same engine as its predecessor but with improved emission rating. It is priced at €12,600 (approximately ₹12.93 lakh) in Italy.