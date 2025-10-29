Why vehicles catching fire on roads is worrying trend
In the past few weeks, India has seen a noticeable frequency of vehicles—especially busses and cars—catching fire while on the move.
Recent tragedies, like the Rajasthan bus fire that killed 20 people and another deadly incident in Andhra Pradesh, have put a spotlight on road safety and vehicle maintenance.
Causes of fire incidents
Most of these fires come down to technical faults: electrical short circuits, poor upkeep, or risky CNG/LPG setups that don't meet standards.
Sometimes outside factors play a role too—a bus in Rajasthan caught fire due to a suspected short circuit.
Unauthorized modifications and lax enforcement only add to the problem.
Prevention is key
Many of these incidents involve private busses with questionable registrations that slip past safety checks.
Quick thinking by drivers can save lives, but prevention is key.
The recent spike has prompted calls for stricter rules and better maintenance culture.
For anyone traveling by road in India, sticking to safety protocols and regular vehicle checks isn't just smart—it could be life-saving.