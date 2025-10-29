Why vehicles catching fire on roads is worrying trend

Most of these fires come down to technical faults: electrical short circuits, poor upkeep, or risky CNG/LPG setups that don't meet standards. Sometimes outside factors play a role too—a bus in Rajasthan caught fire due to a suspected short circuit. Unauthorized modifications and lax enforcement only add to the problem.

Prevention is key

Many of these incidents involve private busses with questionable registrations that slip past safety checks.

Quick thinking by drivers can save lives, but prevention is key.

The recent spike has prompted calls for stricter rules and better maintenance culture.

For anyone traveling by road in India, sticking to safety protocols and regular vehicle checks isn't just smart—it could be life-saving.