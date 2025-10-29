Samsung's Digital Car Key now available for Mahindra's EVs

You can share digital keys with friends or family

You can share digital keys with friends or family right from the app, giving them temporary or limited access when needed.

Security is tight: Samsung Knox uses encryption and biometric checks to keep things safe, and if your phone goes missing, Samsung Find lets you remotely lock or wipe your digital key.

This launch fits into both Samsung's push for a smarter Galaxy ecosystem and Mahindra's goal of adding cool digital features to their EV lineup.