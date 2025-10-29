Toyota unveils Corolla Concept with sleek, tech-forward styling

Toyota has unveiled a striking new concept car that previews the next-generation Corolla. The current (12th) generation of the Corolla has been in global markets since 2018, and its successor is expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027. The new Corolla concept is a radical departure from its predecessor, showcasing futuristic design elements and innovative technology.

Design details Concept car features full-width LED light bar The new Corolla concept features a full-width LED light bar with segmented sections in the middle and sharp L-shaped LEDs above. Additional slatted LEDs are placed under the light bar, flowing down into the air dam. A massive, steeply raked windshield sits behind a creased bonnet, while conventional-looking ORVMs suggest this model could be close to production-spec. Other notable design elements include a kinked window line, coupe-like roofline, ducktail spoiler, rear LED light bar, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Interior features Dashboard has pared-back design with controls behind steering wheel The interior of the new Corolla concept leans heavily into its futuristic elements with a pared-back dashboard that maximizes space. Instead of a large central infotainment touchscreen, most controls have been placed behind the three-spoke steering wheel. A digital driver's display also sits here, while a floating center console houses an individual display for HVAC controls and a unique car-shaped gear selector.