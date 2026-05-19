MV Agusta unveils Brutale 1000 ABT limited to 130 units

Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has unveiled the Brutale 1000 ABT, a limited-edition model developed in partnership with German tuning specialist ABT Sportsline. The bike is limited to just 130 individually numbered units worldwide, marking a special occasion as it celebrates ABT Sportsline's 130th anniversary. Each unit comes with an exclusive ownership package and is priced at €40,990 (around ₹46 lakh) in Italy.

Design details First, take a look at the design and engine specs The Brutale 1000 ABT is based on MV Agusta's flagship naked motorcycle platform. It features a unique Nero Carbonio Metallizzato and Rosso Fuoco paint scheme, along with Italian and German flag graphics. The bike is powered by a 998cc inline-four engine that meets Euro 5+ regulations. It delivers a standard output of 201hp at 13,500rpm and torque of up to 116Nm at 11,000rpm.

Performance upgrades The bike comes with an optional racing kit The Brutale 1000 ABT comes with an optional racing kit that includes an Arrow titanium slip-on exhaust and dedicated ECU mapping. This pushes the output to a whopping 208hp at 14,000rpm. The bike also features electronically adjustable Ohlins hardware for suspension duties, offering electronic control over compression and rebound damping. Braking is handled by dual 320mm front disks with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single 220mm rear disk.

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