New Audi Q3 to arrive next month: What to expect
What's the story
Audi India is gearing up to launch the new Q3 model on October 16, 2026. The India-spec version made its debut in August this year and is the first of a new generation of Audis to hit the Indian market. The third-generation Q3 will replace its four-year-old second-generation counterpart and will be locally assembled in India.
Powertrain details
It will get a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine
The new Audi Q3 will be powered by a 2.0-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol engine.
While the exact power figures are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to deliver around 204hp and 320Nm of torque.
The engine will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that distributes power to all wheels through Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, likely standard across the Q3 range.
Design elements
The SUV will feature a split headlamp design
The new Q3 sports an aggressive exterior with a split headlamp design and configurable DRLs, setting it apart from its rivals.
It also features body-colored cladding, a chrome beltline, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and black trim around the side windows and rear windscreen.
The rear end has a split tail-lamp design with an illuminated Audi logo and spoiler for added flair.
Interior features
It will provide a dual-zone climate control system
The interior of the new Q3 is as impressive as its exterior.
It comes with a dual-screen setup for the digital driver's display and infotainment screen, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a steering column-mounted gear lever.
The car also boasts premium features like Sonos sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options, dual-zone climate control system for added comfort on long drives.
Market positioning
What about its pricing?
The new Audi Q3 is expected to be priced between ₹55-60 lakh (ex-showroom).
This would be a premium over the current model, which retails between ₹43.67 lakh and ₹53 lakh.
The upcoming model will continue to take on luxury SUVs such as BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Mini Countryman C in the Indian market.