New Audi Q3 to arrive next month: What to expect

The new Audi Q3 will be powered by a 2.0-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol engine.

While the exact power figures are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to deliver around 204hp and 320Nm of torque.

The engine will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that distributes power to all wheels through Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, likely standard across the Q3 range.