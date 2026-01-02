New-gen Kia Seltos launched at ₹11L: Check features

Kia India has launched the second-generation Seltos in India, starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV will take on popular models like Tata Sierra and Hyundai Creta. The new model promises a larger footprint, enhanced technology and safety features as well as more variants and option packs to cater to a wider audience.

Design details 2026 Seltos is built on Kia's global K3 platform The 2026 Seltos is built on Kia's global K3 platform, which improves structural rigidity, ride comfort, and overall driving refinement. The SUV comes with a standard safety package including six airbags, ABS and hill-start assist. It also features Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems with 21 autonomous features. The updated model measures 4,460mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,690mm for better road presence and improved cabin space.

Feature upgrades Enhanced features and powertrain options in new Seltos The 2026 Seltos sports a large display setup that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. It also comes with a premium Bose audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Depending on the variant and option pack, it offers features like power-adjustable front seats, ventilated seating, memory functions and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV is available in 10 monotone color options including two new shades.