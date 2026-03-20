New-gen Xiaomi SU7 beats Tesla Model 3 with 900km range
What's the story
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest electric sedan, the new-generation Xiaomi SU7. The company describes it as a "driver's car for a new era," and it comes with major upgrades in design, performance, intelligence, and safety. The all-electric vehicle is available in three variants: Standard, Pro, and Max. It features a sleek design with familiar elements like waterdrop-style headlamps and halo taillights but adds a revamped front grille with larger cooling ducts and integrated 4D millimetre-wave radar.
Customization
The car gets an electric front trunk (frunk)
The new SU7 also comes with a range of customization options, including nine exterior color choices and six wheel designs. A notable addition is an electric front trunk (frunk) with 105-liter of storage space and multiple access methods. Inside, the cabin gets a major upgrade for luxury and comfort with soft-touch materials on nearly all contact surfaces and Nappa leather upholstery.
Interior features
It offers zero-gravity recline and massage function for front seats
The SU7 also comes with advanced comfort features like an 18-way power-adjustable driver's seat and a front passenger seat with zero-gravity recline and massage function. Rear passengers get improved cushioning, more recline, and redesigned headrests. The ambient lighting system spans over 3.6 meters and offers multi-zone customization synced with music and driving modes for an immersive experience.
Performance specs
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds
Under the hood, the new SU7 lineup is powered by Xiaomi's HyperEngine V6s Plus motor, which can rev up to 22,000rpm. The performance-oriented Max variant can go from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and hit a top speed of 265km/h. Battery technology has also been improved with cell-to-body (CTB) integration for better energy density and efficiency. Claimed CLTC range figures are an impressive 720km (Standard), 902km (Pro), and 835km (Max). Tesla's Model 3 Long Range has a range of 713km.
Tech upgrades
It features Xiaomi Smart Chassis 2.0 for improved ride experience
The new Xiaomi Smart Chassis 2.0 comes with hardware and software upgrades to enhance ride and handling. All variants get double wishbone front suspension and five-link rear setup, along with adaptive air suspension and continuous damper control. The car also features a comprehensive sensor suite including LiDAR, 4D radar, HD cameras, ultrasonic sensors for improved assisted driving capabilities like voice-controlled lane changes or advanced parking assistance.