New-gen Xiaomi SU7 beats Tesla Model 3 with 900km range

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest electric sedan, the new-generation Xiaomi SU7. The company describes it as a "driver's car for a new era," and it comes with major upgrades in design, performance, intelligence, and safety. The all-electric vehicle is available in three variants: Standard, Pro, and Max. It features a sleek design with familiar elements like waterdrop-style headlamps and halo taillights but adds a revamped front grille with larger cooling ducts and integrated 4D millimetre-wave radar.

Customization The car gets an electric front trunk (frunk) The new SU7 also comes with a range of customization options, including nine exterior color choices and six wheel designs. A notable addition is an electric front trunk (frunk) with 105-liter of storage space and multiple access methods. Inside, the cabin gets a major upgrade for luxury and comfort with soft-touch materials on nearly all contact surfaces and Nappa leather upholstery.

Interior features It offers zero-gravity recline and massage function for front seats The SU7 also comes with advanced comfort features like an 18-way power-adjustable driver's seat and a front passenger seat with zero-gravity recline and massage function. Rear passengers get improved cushioning, more recline, and redesigned headrests. The ambient lighting system spans over 3.6 meters and offers multi-zone customization synced with music and driving modes for an immersive experience.

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Performance specs It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds Under the hood, the new SU7 lineup is powered by Xiaomi's HyperEngine V6s Plus motor, which can rev up to 22,000rpm. The performance-oriented Max variant can go from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and hit a top speed of 265km/h. Battery technology has also been improved with cell-to-body (CTB) integration for better energy density and efficiency. Claimed CLTC range figures are an impressive 720km (Standard), 902km (Pro), and 835km (Max). Tesla's Model 3 Long Range has a range of 713km.

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