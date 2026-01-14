You can soon ride robotaxis in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans to introduce a bill that would legalize robotaxis in the state. However, the proposed legislation would not apply to New York City , the state's most populous metropolis. The move is part of an effort to expand the state's autonomous vehicle (AV) pilot program, which is currently limited in scope.

Legislation specifics Bill details and commercial operation requirements The proposed bill would expand the existing AV pilot program to allow "limited deployment of commercial for-hire autonomous passenger vehicles outside New York City." Firms looking to operate robotaxi services commercially would have to submit applications showing local support for AV deployment, and adherence to the highest possible safety standards. However, it's unclear what these terms mean or how they will be enforced by multiple agencies including DMV, DOT, and NYSP.

Industry reaction Waymo welcomes Hochul's proposal Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has welcomed Hochul's proposal. Justin Kintz, Waymo's head of global public policy, said it was "a transformative moment for New York's transportation system." He said the state could combine its investments in traffic management strategies with Waymo's safe technology to create a more accessible future.

Regulatory challenges Current laws and AV pilot program exemptions Under current New York state law, drivers must keep one hand on the wheel at all times. This poses a challenge for robotaxi operators like Waymo, as there is no human driver behind the wheel. However, the state's AV pilot program has provided an exemption to this rule, allowing firms to develop and test autonomous vehicles in New York.