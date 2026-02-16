Nissan Gravite MPV to break cover tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
Nissan India will unveil its new Gravite MPV in the Indian market on February 17. The vehicle is based on the CMF-A+ platform shared with Renault Triber and marks Nissan's entry into India's compact MPV segment. Pre-bookings for the model are likely to open tomorrow, with price announcements expected to be made at the same time.
Design details
It will sport Nissan's V-Motion grille
The Nissan Gravite will sport a design similar to the Renault Triber, with a unique teal color option among five exterior paint choices. The front fascia will feature Nissan's V-Motion grille, redesigned headlamps, and prominent 'GRAVITE' badging on the bonnet. At the rear end, it will get revised tail-lamps and updated bumpers along with a different wheel design.
Interior layout
The vehicle will offer a 5+2 seating layout
The interior of the Nissan Gravite is likely to be similar to that of the Triber, with minor updates such as a new color theme and an updated center console. Just like its counterpart, the Gravite will offer a three-row cabin with a 5+2 seating layout. It will also sport features such as a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and automatic LED headlamps, among others.
Engine details
It will be powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine
The Nissan Gravite will be powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72hp and 96Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. A CNG variant may also be offered as a dealer-level fitment. On the safety front, all variants of the upcoming MPV are likely to come with six airbags as standard along with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).