Nissan Gravite MPV to break cover tomorrow: What to expect

Nissan India will unveil its new Gravite MPV in the Indian market on February 17. The vehicle is based on the CMF-A+ platform shared with Renault Triber and marks Nissan's entry into India's compact MPV segment. Pre-bookings for the model are likely to open tomorrow, with price announcements expected to be made at the same time.

Design details It will sport Nissan's V-Motion grille The Nissan Gravite will sport a design similar to the Renault Triber, with a unique teal color option among five exterior paint choices. The front fascia will feature Nissan's V-Motion grille, redesigned headlamps, and prominent 'GRAVITE' badging on the bonnet. At the rear end, it will get revised tail-lamps and updated bumpers along with a different wheel design.

Interior layout The vehicle will offer a 5+2 seating layout The interior of the Nissan Gravite is likely to be similar to that of the Triber, with minor updates such as a new color theme and an updated center console. Just like its counterpart, the Gravite will offer a three-row cabin with a 5+2 seating layout. It will also sport features such as a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and automatic LED headlamps, among others.

Advertisement