What to expect from Nissan's next-gen GT-R

Nissan is gearing up to introduce the next-generation GT-R, dubbed R36, before the decade ends. Ponz Pandikuthira, Senior VP and Chief Planning Officer at Nissan North America, told The Drive that by the year 2028 you'll see some concrete announcements, and hopefully before the decade turns you'll see an R36 GT-R.

Design evolution Upcoming GT-R will be an all-new model The upcoming GT-R will be a completely new model, built on a fresh platform and featuring an extensively reworked powertrain. Pandikuthira confirmed that the powertrain's going to be mostly new, adding that the R36 has to be on a new chassis and will be an all-new car. This indicates major design changes for the next-generation sports car.

Powertrain details It will need some level of electrification The next-generation GT-R is expected to be electrified, with a hybrid setup being the most probable option. Pandikuthira said, The next generation GT-R will need some level of electrification. He added that while a full EV may not be necessary, some form of electrification is essential to ensure future emissions compatibility. This marks a shift in Nissan's approach toward its iconic sports car.

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Engine modifications VR38 engine will undergo major changes The existing VR38 twin-turbo V6 engine will be the base for the next-generation GT-R, but it is expected to undergo major changes. Pandikuthira said, If there was a hybrid powertrain, the block of that VR38 engine is so great. Why would you throw that away? But maybe the way combustion needs to work will be very different. This suggests a possible overhaul of this iconic engine as part of Nissan's hybrid strategy.

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Strategic shift Shift from EV to hybrid for the R36 model Nissan had previously hinted at an all-electric future for the GT-R with its 2023 Hyper Force concept. However, as EV adoption has been slower than anticipated and many automakers are moving toward hybrids, the company seems to be considering different strategies. The hybrid setup is more likely for the R36 model, showing Nissan's adaptability in this rapidly changing automotive landscape.