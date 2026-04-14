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Home / News / Auto News / Nissan's new X-Trail SUV debuts with advanced hybrid powertrain
Nissan's new X-Trail SUV debuts with advanced hybrid powertrain
The car was revealed at the Nissan Vision Event

Nissan's new X-Trail SUV debuts with advanced hybrid powertrain

By Mudit Dube
Apr 14, 2026
01:10 pm
What's the story

Nissan has unveiled the fifth-generation 2027 X-Trail, also known as Rogue in North America. The car was revealed at the Nissan Vision Event and comes with a completely overhauled design and advanced hybrid e-Power system. The new X-Trail is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive series hybrid that optimizes power delivery for efficiency, grip, and stability during braking, cornering, and acceleration.

Tech details

What is the e-Power system?

The new X-Trail's e-Power system can recharge its battery through regenerative braking or a gasoline engine. However, the engine only works as a generator and is not connected to the wheels via a transmission. The car also features an e-Pedal system for one-pedal driving, which was seen in previous iterations of Nissan's e-Power technology. More technical specifications will be revealed closer to the vehicle's release in late 2026.

Design evolution

The SUV features a modern design with sharp triangular shapes

The new X-Trail is a major departure from its predecessor, sporting a more modern design with LED units and sharp triangular shapes. The front of the car features a black honeycomb grille, while diagonal slashes run along its profile. The wheels come with a geometric pattern and two-tone scheme that gives an impression of movement even when stationary.

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