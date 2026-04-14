Nissan's new X-Trail SUV debuts with advanced hybrid powertrain

Tech details

What is the e-Power system?

The new X-Trail's e-Power system can recharge its battery through regenerative braking or a gasoline engine. However, the engine only works as a generator and is not connected to the wheels via a transmission. The car also features an e-Pedal system for one-pedal driving, which was seen in previous iterations of Nissan's e-Power technology. More technical specifications will be revealed closer to the vehicle's release in late 2026.