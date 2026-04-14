Nissan's new X-Trail SUV debuts with advanced hybrid powertrain
What's the story
Nissan has unveiled the fifth-generation 2027 X-Trail, also known as Rogue in North America. The car was revealed at the Nissan Vision Event and comes with a completely overhauled design and advanced hybrid e-Power system. The new X-Trail is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive series hybrid that optimizes power delivery for efficiency, grip, and stability during braking, cornering, and acceleration.
Tech details
What is the e-Power system?
The new X-Trail's e-Power system can recharge its battery through regenerative braking or a gasoline engine. However, the engine only works as a generator and is not connected to the wheels via a transmission. The car also features an e-Pedal system for one-pedal driving, which was seen in previous iterations of Nissan's e-Power technology. More technical specifications will be revealed closer to the vehicle's release in late 2026.
Design evolution
The SUV features a modern design with sharp triangular shapes
The new X-Trail is a major departure from its predecessor, sporting a more modern design with LED units and sharp triangular shapes. The front of the car features a black honeycomb grille, while diagonal slashes run along its profile. The wheels come with a geometric pattern and two-tone scheme that gives an impression of movement even when stationary.