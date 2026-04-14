Nissan unveils new Juke EV with head-turning design

Nissan has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the third-generation Juke, at the brand's Vision Event in Japan. The quirky SUV is based on Nissan's CMF-EV platform and is powered entirely by electricity. It will be manufactured at Nissan's Sunderland factory, sharing much of its underpinnings with the smaller Leaf EV.

Design evolution The new Juke EV features a 'Hyper Punk' design The new Juke EV features a "reimagining" of its distinctive design, as seen in the 2024 Hyper Punk concept. It also has its own light signature at both ends. The regional product boss for Nissan, Cliodhna Lyons, said that this bold design will help them reach new customers within the EV market.

Dual strategy Nissan will continue to sell updated 2nd-generation Juke hybrid Despite the launch of the new Juke EV, Nissan will continue to sell an updated version of the current second-generation Juke hybrid. This decision was made due to slower-than-expected EV sales growth. However, Nissan Europe's boss Massimiliano Messina confirmed that the brand is "remain firmly committed to a fully electric future," and offering both powertrains gives buyers "greater choice" while accelerating their transition toward zero-emission mobility.

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