Nissan unveils new Juke EV with head-turning design
What's the story
Nissan has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the third-generation Juke, at the brand's Vision Event in Japan. The quirky SUV is based on Nissan's CMF-EV platform and is powered entirely by electricity. It will be manufactured at Nissan's Sunderland factory, sharing much of its underpinnings with the smaller Leaf EV.
Design evolution
The new Juke EV features a 'Hyper Punk' design
The new Juke EV features a "reimagining" of its distinctive design, as seen in the 2024 Hyper Punk concept. It also has its own light signature at both ends. The regional product boss for Nissan, Cliodhna Lyons, said that this bold design will help them reach new customers within the EV market.
Dual strategy
Nissan will continue to sell updated 2nd-generation Juke hybrid
Despite the launch of the new Juke EV, Nissan will continue to sell an updated version of the current second-generation Juke hybrid. This decision was made due to slower-than-expected EV sales growth. However, Nissan Europe's boss Massimiliano Messina confirmed that the brand is "remain firmly committed to a fully electric future," and offering both powertrains gives buyers "greater choice" while accelerating their transition toward zero-emission mobility.
Future prospects
Leaf's specifications expected for the new Juke EV
The exact specifications of the new Juke EV are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be similar to the Leaf. The Leaf offers a choice between a 52kWh or 75kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, with a range of up to 621km and power output of up to 215hp. Build trials at Sunderland will begin in the coming weeks, with full production starting in early-2027 and sales beginning by spring.