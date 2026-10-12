Why car sales may take a hit this festive season
What's the story
The festive season is usually a busy time for car sales in India, with automakers offering lucrative discounts and deals to attract customers. However, this year, the scenario looks different. The absence of last year's GST rate cuts and rising vehicle prices could make it difficult for automakers to match last year's nearly half a million sales figures.
Market dynamics
SUV segment's affordability challenge
The affordability challenge is already evident in the SUV market, where companies are offering more festive discounts to attract customers.
However, these incentives may not be enough to allay buyers' concerns about down-payments, EMIs, and ownership costs.
This could lead some buyers to settle for cheaper variants or even postpone their purchases altogether.
Sales challenges
High inventories ahead of festive season
Dealers are sitting on high inventories ahead of the festive season, which could lead to a demand-supply mismatch.
While higher stocks can meet a potential surge in demand, unsold vehicles tie up working capital and may force dealers to offer discounts if retail sales don't keep pace.
The key question remains whether showroom inquiries will translate into actual sales during this festive season.
Price impact
Price hikes before Navratri could be a dampener
Automakers are hoping new launches, bigger discounts, and fuller dealer yards will drive sales.
However, higher vehicle prices could leave buyers doing the math instead of signing on the dotted line.
An automotive dealer said to ET Auto that price hikes before Navratri could be a dampener and lead to customer setbacks and delays in purchases.