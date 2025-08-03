Oben Rorr EZ debuts with better battery life, user-friendly interface
Oben Electric is rolling out its upgraded Rorr EZ electric motorcycle on August 5, with bookings opening the same day and deliveries starting August 15.
Designed for city riders and first-time buyers, this new version promises better battery life and a more user-friendly interface than before.
The bike gets a bright color TFT display
The Rorr EZ swaps in a bright color TFT display for easier info at a glance.
It packs a punch with a 7.5 kW motor (52 Nm torque) and tops out at 95km/h.
You get three battery options—2.6, 3.4, or 4.4 kWh—delivering up to 175km range on one charge.
What about pricing?
Priced between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh (a bit higher than the old model), the new Rorr EZ justifies the bump with longer battery life and tech upgrades—making it an appealing pick if you want an affordable, fuss-free electric ride for daily commutes.