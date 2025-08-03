VinFast opens its largest Indian showroom in Chennai

VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, just launched its largest Indian showroom in Teynampet, Chennai—spanning 4,700 sq. ft. and operated by Maansarovar Motors. This is VinFast's first step into Tamil Nadu and part of a bigger plan to open 35 outlets across 27 cities by year-end.

VF 6 and VF 7 on display The Chennai outlet features VinFast's upcoming premium electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7.

Pre-bookings kicked off on July 15, 2025, with a refundable ₹21,000 fee.

You can reserve your ride at the showroom or online at VinFastAuto.in.

Partnerships for charging infrastructure and after-sales service To boost charging options and after-sales support, VinFast has teamed up with RoadGrid, myTVS, and BatX Energies.

It's clear they're serious about making EVs easier to own in India.