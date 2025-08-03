GM's Corvette C10 can transform from coupe to speedster
GM just dropped its second all-electric Corvette concept, and it's definitely not your average sports car.
Designed in California, this futuristic ride features a single-piece canopy that pops off in seconds—so you get both a coupe and an open-air track car.
With red accents and a "C10" badge nodding to classic Corvettes, it's got heritage vibes, but don't get too excited: GM says there are no plans to actually sell it.
Concept's tech and design
This concept packs a T-shaped battery that helps with airflow and downforce—no giant spoiler needed.
It's shorter and lower than the current C8, sitting on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels for serious stance.
Inside, you'll find fixed bucket seats in a carbon-fiber tub, plus a yoke-style steering wheel with touchscreen controls and an AR head-up display for that next-level cockpit feel.
What to expect next
While this exact model isn't hitting showrooms, the tech is shaping what's next for Corvette EVs.
Expect more details on future Corvettes by late 2025.