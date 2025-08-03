GM's Corvette C10 can transform from coupe to speedster Auto Aug 03, 2025

GM just dropped its second all-electric Corvette concept, and it's definitely not your average sports car.

Designed in California, this futuristic ride features a single-piece canopy that pops off in seconds—so you get both a coupe and an open-air track car.

With red accents and a "C10" badge nodding to classic Corvettes, it's got heritage vibes, but don't get too excited: GM says there are no plans to actually sell it.