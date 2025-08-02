Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops July 2025 sales charts: Here's how

Priced from ₹6.84 lakh to ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dzire competes with cars like the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor . It gets a fresh grille, LED headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, and a stylish dual-tone interior—plus a big 9-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a handy 360-degree camera for parking.

The sedan is also known for its safety features and mileage

Built on Maruti's latest Heartect platform with lots of high-tensile steel, the Dzire has earned five-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

With six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist as standard, safety is clearly a focus.

The petrol version delivers up to 25.71km/l mileage, while the CNG variant stretches it to an impressive 33.73 kmpkg—great news if you're looking to save on fuel costs.