Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops July 2025 sales charts: Here's how
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire just grabbed the top spot in India's car sales for July 2025, with 20,895 units sold.
Even as SUV sales slowed down, this compact sedan helped Maruti's small car lineup grow by 5.6% year-on-year.
Firstly, let's look at the highlights of the Dzire
Priced from ₹6.84 lakh to ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dzire competes with cars like the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.
It gets a fresh grille, LED headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, and a stylish dual-tone interior—plus a big 9-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a handy 360-degree camera for parking.
The sedan is also known for its safety features and mileage
Built on Maruti's latest Heartect platform with lots of high-tensile steel, the Dzire has earned five-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.
With six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist as standard, safety is clearly a focus.
The petrol version delivers up to 25.71km/l mileage, while the CNG variant stretches it to an impressive 33.73 kmpkg—great news if you're looking to save on fuel costs.