Honda's 1st EV bike debuts on September 2
Honda is finally stepping into the high-performance electric bike scene, with its first model launching on September 2, 2025.
Inspired by the EV Fun concept, this bike promises power similar to a 500cc engine (about 50hp) and rocks an aggressive street-naked look—think LED DRLs, bar-end mirrors, clip-on handlebars, and a sharp TFT screen.
Bike can be charged at car charging stations
One of the coolest features? CCS2 fast charging—so you can juice up at most car charging stations without hunting for special bike chargers.
The launch starts in Europe, with India likely to follow later; meanwhile, Honda's already making moves in the EV space with models like QC1 and Activa e.