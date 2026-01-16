Ola Electric's Shakti home battery gets government nod for sale
What's the story
Ola Electric has received the green light from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to sell its residential battery energy storage system, Ola Shakti. The approval is a major milestone in the company's expansion into clean energy solutions. The first variant of this innovative product, a 6kW/9.1kWh model powered by Ola's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cells, will be delivered by January 2026.
Unique offering
A 1st-of-its-kind residential BESS
Ola Electric claims that the Ola Shakti is India's first fully indigenous residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The product has passed a series of electrical and mechanical safety tests as part of the BIS certification process. These tests included short-circuit and overload protection, fire and thermal safety, electric shock protection, environmental stress resistance, sonic pressure hazards, and mechanical safety in compliance with BIS standards.
Clean energy
Step toward energy self-reliance
An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "With the BIS certification of shkti 9.1kWh, we are ready to deliver our first residential BESS units." They added that this is a major step in reimagining how India stores and consumes energy. The spokesperson emphasized that Ola Shakti provides reliable, affordable, and smart energy storage for homes, farms, and businesses across the country.
Product features
Reliable alternative to traditional power sources
Ola Electric is marketing the Ola Shakti as a replacement for conventional lead-acid inverter systems and diesel generators. The company promises automotive-grade safety, zero running and maintenance costs, and instantaneous changeover during power outages. The system works across an input voltage range of 170V to 270V, shielding household appliances from voltage fluctuations.
Product specifications
Robust and versatile energy storage solution
The Ola Shakti comes in two configurations: a 3kW/5.2kWh version priced at ₹1,49,999 and a more powerful 6kW/9.1kWh variant costing ₹2,49,999. The system can power high-load appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cooktops, farm pumps, and communication equipment with a claimed backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours at full load and fast charging capability.