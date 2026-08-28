Ola Electric introduces S1Z with in-house 'Bharat Cell'

The S1Z is a major leap in Ola's mission to build India's EV ecosystem from the cell upwards.

It comes in two variants, 3.1kWh and 5.1kWh, priced at ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The new model promises a range of up to 179km for the smaller variant and up to 301km for the larger one (IDC).