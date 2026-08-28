Ola Electric introduces S1Z with in-house 'Bharat Cell'
What's the story
Ola Electric has launched the S1Z, India's first scooter range to feature its homegrown Bharat Cell LFP technology. The new model brings Ola's 46 series LFP cell platform tech from its Battery Innovation Centre and Gigafactory to the mass market. The company said it was designed with a simple belief that customers in the value segment should never have to compromise on technology, safety or performance.
Technological advancement
Priced at ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom)
The S1Z is a major leap in Ola's mission to build India's EV ecosystem from the cell upwards.
It comes in two variants, 3.1kWh and 5.1kWh, priced at ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.
The new model promises a range of up to 179km for the smaller variant and up to 301km for the larger one (IDC).
Cost efficiency
Making next-gen battery tech accessible at mass-market price points
Ola Electric has developed and manufactured its Bharat Cell LFP technology in-house, significantly reducing battery costs. This is the largest cost component of an electric vehicle.
The company said this move makes next-generation battery technology accessible at mass-market price points.
"The S1Z is the first proof of this strategy," Ola Electric added, bringing "safer, longer-lasting LFP chemistry to millions without compromising on affordability."
Future prospects
'Affordability shouldn't mean settling for less'
Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said, "The true measure of innovation of our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology is how quickly it reaches everyday Indians. The S1Z delivers on that promise."
He added, "We believe affordability shouldn't mean settling for less. As we continue building India's EV ecosystem from cell to vehicle, products like the S1Z will play a critical role in taking our mission of bringing EVs to every Indian household."
Product features
Deliveries of the 3.1kWh variant will begin in December 2026
The S1Z, which stands for getting 'more' or Zyada, will be available in four colors: White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue, and Matcha Green.
It rides on 12-inch wheels across all variants.
The deliveries of the 3.1kWh variant will start in December 2026 while those of the larger one from March 2027.
Technological integration
MoveOS 5 brings Ola's latest software intelligence to mass segment
The S1Z is powered by MoveOS 5, bringing Ola's latest software intelligence to the mass segment.
It comes with features like cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and geo-time-mode fencing.
Users can also access ride statistics and energy insights through the Ola Electric App for a more connected ownership experience.