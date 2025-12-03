Ola Electric launches 250-member task force to improve service

What's changing for customers?

The new crew is set to speed up repairs and make spare parts easier to get.

Ola's also expanding its 'Hyperservice' model (already implemented in Bangalore) to more cities soon.

Plus, you can now book service appointments anywhere in India right from the app or website, and order genuine parts online—aimed at reducing wait times at service centers.

All these updates are aimed at cutting down wait times and giving users a smoother ride with Ola Electric.