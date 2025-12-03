Toyota's new luxury car brand will not be electric

Toyota recently announced a new luxury sub-brand above Lexus, dubbed Century. The name is derived from the luxurious Century sedan that has been a staple of the Japanese market for over 50 years. The upcoming line of posh vehicles is aimed at competing with high-end brands like Rolls-Royce . Interestingly, these cars will be powered by combustion engines instead of going electric.

Statement What did Toyota's powertrain president say? In an interview with Australia's CarExpert, Takashi Uehara, Toyota powertrain president, confirmed that the new Century models will be equipped with combustion engines. While he didn't reveal which type of engine would be used, he did confirm that "yes, it will have an engine." This statement reiterates Toyota's commitment to traditional powertrains even in its luxury segment.

Engine speculation Potential engine options While the exact engine to be used in the Century models remains unclear, there are several potential candidates. One possibility is Toyota's new hybrid four-cylinder mill, which combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit with battery assist and aims for around 400hp. Another likely option is an upcoming hybrid V8, which could debut in the GR GT supercar and its Lexus sibling.

Potential Toyota's hybrid V8 could power the cars The hybrid V8, which is expected to be more than just a sports car engine, could also find its way into trucks, SUVs, and even the Century models. The output of this engine is rumored to exceed 900hp. There have also been rumors of a new 12-cylinder mill for the Century range but these claims are mostly unsubstantiated at this point.