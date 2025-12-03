EU scraps 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Why should you care?

This move is all about balancing climate goals with real-life challenges—like job security and the slow rollout of electric car charging stations.

Car makers had warned a strict ban could cost jobs, so the EU is aiming for an "economically viable and socially fair" transition.

For now, you'll still see gas and diesel cars on the road, but expect more talk about hybrids and greener fuels in Europe's future.