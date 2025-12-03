Next Article
EU scraps 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars
The EU just hit pause on its plan to ban new combustion engine cars by 2035.
Instead, these vehicles can stick around if they run on cleaner fuels like biofuels or synthetic options.
The car package has been delayed to later in December 2025.
Why should you care?
This move is all about balancing climate goals with real-life challenges—like job security and the slow rollout of electric car charging stations.
Car makers had warned a strict ban could cost jobs, so the EU is aiming for an "economically viable and socially fair" transition.
For now, you'll still see gas and diesel cars on the road, but expect more talk about hybrids and greener fuels in Europe's future.