Ola Electric launches S1 X+ with in-house 4680 Bharat Cell

Ola Electric has launched a new variant of its popular electric scooter, the S1 X+ 5.2kWh. The model is priced at ₹1,29,999 (introductory) and aims to make long-range electric mobility more accessible for everyday users. The offer price is valid till April 15. The new variant uses Ola's in-house 4680 Bharat Cell technology for high-performance EV features.

Tech shift 'Bharat Cell' now in mass market The launch of the S1 X+ 5.2kWh marks a major shift in the industry, with advanced battery tech moving from premium models to the mass segment. An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "With S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, we are taking our 4680 Bharat Cell to the mass market at scale." The same tech platform used for their most advanced products is now powering a scooter for wider EV adoption.

Scooter specs Performance and practicality at the core The S1 X+ 5.2kWh packs an 11kW mid-drive motor with an integrated Motor Control Unit (MCU). It offers a claimed range of 320km (IDC) and a top speed of up to 125km/h. The scooter also comes with Brake-by-Wire tech and front disk brakes for better control and braking efficiency during daily rides, making it a perfect blend of performance and practicality in one package.

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Market approach Ola Electric's strategy to drive innovation through vertical integration The launch of the S1 X+ 5.2kWh is part of Ola Electric's larger strategy to speed up innovation through vertical integration. The company controls everything from cell development to vehicle manufacturing, which helps them innovate deeply, scale quickly, and bring their best technology to more customers faster. "S1 X+ 5.2 kWh is where performance, range and scale come together," said an Ola Electric spokesperson.

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