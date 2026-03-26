Ola Electric's #EndICEAge campaign offers Gen 3 S1 for ₹50,000

Other perks include an extended warranty and a buyback guarantee

There's a buyback guarantee of up to 60%, so upgrading later feels less risky.

All S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles now come with an extended warranty of up to eight years.

Prices for the S1 Gen 3 range go from ₹49,999 to ₹144,999; Roadsters start at ₹49,999 and top out at ₹189,999.

Ola Electric's Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal, says this move is about tackling rising fuel prices and helping India shift faster to EVs, plus they're expanding their experience centers across the country.