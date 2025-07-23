Ola, TVS move to ferrite magnets for electric scooters
Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company are moving away from rare-earth magnets in their electric scooters, opting for ferrite magnets instead.
This change is all about reducing reliance on hard-to-get materials and sidestepping global supply headaches.
Ola is teaming up with international partners to make sure these new motors still deliver strong performance, while TVS is exploring similar upgrades.
Why ferrite magnets make more sense
Ferrite magnets are gaining traction because they're more affordable and widely available compared to rare-earth options.
Big names like BOSCH already use them in engines, and experts say custom solutions can help overcome their lower magnetic strength.
For India, this shift could boost local manufacturing and fits right in with the push for self-reliance in tech.