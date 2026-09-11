Only 30 will own Mercedes-AMG's extreme new CLE
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest high-performance coupe, the AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. The car is based on the AMG CLE 53 and features a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat V8 engine that delivers an impressive 637hp. The rear-wheel-drive model comes with a wider track, extensive aerodynamics package, and lightweight construction. However, only 30 units of this ultra-exclusive car will be produced and all have already been sold out.
Specifications
Coupe can accelerate to 0-100km/hour in 3.9 seconds
The AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung comes with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission that sends all power to the rear wheels.
The engine generates a whopping 850Nm of torque, with an Akrapovic-developed high-performance exhaust note.
The coupe also features a Launch Control system optimized for its rear-wheel-drive layout, enabling it to hit 0-100km/hour in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 311km/h.
Innovations
It features adjustable traction control and ceramic brakes
The AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung also comes with adjustable traction control, a unique steel-sprung coilover suspension, and four-way adjustable dampers.
The car's stopping power comes from ceramic brakes that sit behind 20-inch wheels.
The model features a heavily modified body that is 2.4-inch wider than the standard CLE 53, carbon fiber elements to reduce weight by as much as 170kg, and an extensive aerodynamics package that produces over 249kg of downforce at top speed.
Interior details
The car's interior has been stripped to save weight
The interior of the AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is designed with weight in mind. The rear seats, acoustic insulation, and several driver-assistance systems have been removed to save weight.
It comes with ultra-lightweight bucket seats, carbon-fiber door panels, and a roll bar.
An optional Performance Package adds six-point harnesses for added safety during high-speed drives.