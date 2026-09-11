Only 30 will own Mercedes-AMG's extreme new CLE

The AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung comes with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission that sends all power to the rear wheels.

The engine generates a whopping 850Nm of torque, with an Akrapovic-developed high-performance exhaust note.

The coupe also features a Launch Control system optimized for its rear-wheel-drive layout, enabling it to hit 0-100km/hour in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 311km/h.