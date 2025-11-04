Over 2.3 lakh EVs registered in India during October Auto Nov 04, 2025

India's electric vehicle scene is buzzing—October 2025 set a fresh record with 2.34 lakh EVs registered.

That's up 27% from September and 5% over last year, supported by the festive season and renewed retail traction.

Even with some production hiccups and prices getting closer to petrol vehicles, more people are choosing electric.