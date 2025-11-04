Over 2.3 lakh EVs registered in India during October
India's electric vehicle scene is buzzing—October 2025 set a fresh record with 2.34 lakh EVs registered.
That's up 27% from September and 5% over last year, supported by the festive season and renewed retail traction.
Even with some production hiccups and prices getting closer to petrol vehicles, more people are choosing electric.
Electric 2-wheelers saw massive jump
Electric two-wheelers really stole the show—1.44 lakh were registered in October alone, marking big jumps both month-on-month and year-on-year.
Bajaj Auto led the race, with TVS Motor and Ather right behind.
EVs across other segments also saw growth
Tata Motors topped the charts for electric passenger vehicles this month, while JSW MG Motor and Mahindra Group followed close behind.
Electric three-wheelers also saw steady growth, showing that India's shift to greener rides is picking up speed—especially during festival season.