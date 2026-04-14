Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 16% in March to 4.42L units

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has reported a significant growth in India's auto industry for March. The body revealed that passenger vehicle dispatches surged by 16% year-on-year to 4.42 lakh units. This growth is mainly driven by strong demand across all segments, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Market performance Two-wheeler sales rose 19.3% to 19,76,128 units Along with passenger vehicles, two-wheeler sales also witnessed a massive jump of 19.3% to 19,76,128 units in March. Three-wheeler dispatches were up by an impressive 21.4% at 76,273 units during the same period. This broad-based demand across segments indicates a healthy recovery and growth in India's automotive market.

Fiscal performance Record fiscal year for all segments In the fiscal year 2025-26, India witnessed a record wholesale of 2.82 crore units, up 10.4% YoY. All segments, including passenger and commercial vehicles as well as two and three-wheelers, recorded their highest-ever sales in a fiscal year. SIAM President Shailesh Chandra attributed this growth to positive market sentiments created by GST 2.0 reforms and multiple repo rate cuts during the year.

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Sales breakdown Impressive sales figures for FY26 across all vehicle categories In FY26, passenger vehicles posted wholesales of 46.43 lakh units, a 7.9% increase from the previous year. Two-wheeler wholesales also saw an impressive jump of 10.7% to 2.17 crore units during the same period. The commercial vehicle segment posted sales of 10.79 lakh units in FY26, registering a growth of 12.6%. Three-wheeler sales were at 8.36 lakh units as against last year's figures, up by a whopping 12.8%.

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