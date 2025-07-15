Next Article
Porsche announces price increase citing 'Market conditions'
Porsche is raising prices across its lineup, with most models seeing a 2.3% to 3.6% hike for the 2025 and 2026 model years.
So if you've been eyeing a new Porsche, expect the 718 Cayman to start at $77,395 (up from $74,795), the Macan at $66,950, the Cayenne at $91,950, and the Taycan now hitting $106,250.
Options and delivery fees might also be affected
These price increases might also affect options and delivery fees—so your final bill could be even higher.
Porsche says they're always watching market conditions and trying to absorb costs where possible but mention that tariffs and global pressures are making things tricky right now.
Most Porsches are still made in Germany (except some Cayennes from Slovakia and Malaysia).