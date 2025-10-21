Porsche Macan EV gets a stylish new GTS variant

Porsche has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the introduction of the Macan GTS. The new all-wheel-drive model sits between the 4S and Turbo trims in terms of performance. It borrows Turbo's electric motor and offers a combined output of up to 563hp when launch control is engaged. The Macan Electric has been outselling its petrol counterpart this year, thanks to the ICE version's absence from European Union markets.

Performance The model can sprint from 0-97km/h in just 3.6 seconds The Macan GTS delivers a whopping 955Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.6 seconds. However, the Turbo still remains the fastest model in Porsche's lineup, completing the same sprint half a second faster. The new model also comes with features like Sport Chrono Package, Torque Vectoring Plus, and an air suspension tuned specifically for this variant.

Design It gets beefier rocker panels for an aggressive look The Macan GTS gets black exterior accents, tinted headlights/taillights, and a standard Sport Design Package with revised front and rear fascias. The model also has beefier rocker panels for a more aggressive look. Buyers can choose from 15 standard colors or around 60 more through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Standard 21-inch wheels can be upgraded to a larger 22-inch set finished in Anthracite Gray.