SC40 supercar shows how modern Ferrari can look

SC40 is powered by a hybrid V6 engine

Under the hood, you get a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor for a massive 819hp and 740Nm torque.

It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and tops out over 330km/h.

Design-wise, it stands out with its long nose, fixed rear wing integrated with the engine cover, and see-through rear mesh showing off the engine.