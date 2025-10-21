SC40 supercar shows how modern Ferrari can look
Ferrari just dropped the SC40, a one-off supercar built for a private client as part of its Special Projects program.
Inspired by the iconic F40, this new model mixes sharp, geometric design with cutting-edge hybrid tech—bringing classic Ferrari vibes into 2025.
SC40 is powered by a hybrid V6 engine
Under the hood, you get a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor for a massive 819hp and 740Nm torque.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and tops out over 330km/h.
Design-wise, it stands out with its long nose, fixed rear wing integrated with the engine cover, and see-through rear mesh showing off the engine.
It also features an F1-style dual-clutch gearbox
Unlike the old-school F40's manual V8 setup, the SC40 uses Ferrari's latest hybrid system and an F1-style dual-clutch gearbox—showing how Ferrari is blending tradition with innovation.
It's exclusive (just one made!), but it's also proof that even legends can get an upgrade for today's world.