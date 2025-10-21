Next Article
Tata Motors sells over 1 lakh vehicles this festive season
Auto
Tata Motors just had a standout festive season, delivering over one lakh vehicles between Navratri and Diwali 2025—a 33% jump from last year.
CEO Shailesh Chandra credits the surge to strong demand for their SUVs and electric vehicles, calling it a "landmark milestone" for the company.
SUVs and EVs drive sales
SUVs like the Nexon (38,000+ sold, up 73%) and Punch (32,000+ sold, up 29%) were big hits.
Their EVs also saw a solid 37% growth with 10,000+ units sold.
With this momentum, Tata Motors is gearing up for new launches soon to keep the excitement going among customers.