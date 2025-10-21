Next Article
Porsche Macan GTS goes official: Check features, performance, and more
Auto
Porsche just revealed the Macan GTS, their latest electric SUV that slots between the Macan 4S and Turbo.
Packing up to 563hp with launch control, it sprints from 0-97km/h in just 3.6 seconds.
Worth noting: Porsche will stop making gasoline Macans worldwide after 2026.
Pricing starts at $103,000
The Macan GTS comes loaded with standard perks like the Sport Chrono Package, Torque Vectoring Plus, and a specially tuned air suspension.
You'll spot unique black accents and can pick from up to about 75 colors—including new options like Lugano Blue—and choose between 21-inch or upgraded 22-inch wheels.
Pricing starts at $103,000; US orders are open now with deliveries expected by spring next year.