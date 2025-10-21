Porsche Macan GTS goes official: Check features, performance, and more

Pricing starts at $103,000

The Macan GTS comes loaded with standard perks like the Sport Chrono Package, Torque Vectoring Plus, and a specially tuned air suspension.

You'll spot unique black accents and can pick from up to about 75 colors—including new options like Lugano Blue—and choose between 21-inch or upgraded 22-inch wheels.

Pricing starts at $103,000; US orders are open now with deliveries expected by spring next year.