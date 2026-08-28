Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition launched at ₹1.9cr

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition stands out with its unique 'TWENTY' lettering and optional 23-inch wheels in a sleek Gloss Black finish.

The model is available in an eye-catching Sanguinello Orange color, inspired by the Stormer concept and Vesuvius Orange First Edition.

The interior of this limited-edition SUV gets Ebony Windsor seats, suede headlining, and 'TWENTY' branding.