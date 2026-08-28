Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition launched at ₹1.9cr
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the limited-edition Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition in India, with a starting price of ₹1.9 crore (ex-showroom). The special model draws inspiration from the iconic 2004 Range Stormer concept and features elements from the Autobiography and SV trims. Deliveries for this exclusive SUV are expected to start in October.
Design details
The SUV features 'TWENTY' branding on the exterior and interior
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition stands out with its unique 'TWENTY' lettering and optional 23-inch wheels in a sleek Gloss Black finish.
The model is available in an eye-catching Sanguinello Orange color, inspired by the Stormer concept and Vesuvius Orange First Edition.
The interior of this limited-edition SUV gets Ebony Windsor seats, suede headlining, and 'TWENTY' branding.
Engine specs
The model is backed by a twin-turbo V8 engine
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is powered by a twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine that delivers an impressive 537hp and a torque of 750Nm.
The model combines stunning looks with serious performance, making it a great addition to JLR's luxury SUV lineup.